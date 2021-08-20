Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 907.0 days.

Shares of ROYMF opened at $6.53 on Friday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

