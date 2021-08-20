RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $6.37 on Friday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

