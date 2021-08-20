Rubic (RBC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $634,074.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $634,074.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00140636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00148550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.87 or 0.99939597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.42 or 0.00926314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00706942 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,194,300 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

