Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 986,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1,206.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

