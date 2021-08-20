Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.51

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.51 and last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 88220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.75.

RUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,008 shares of company stock valued at $775,141.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

