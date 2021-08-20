RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Purchases 56,789 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for about 4.6% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $46,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 903,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

