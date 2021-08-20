Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

RYAN opened at $30.25 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.