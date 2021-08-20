Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.80

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

