Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. 2,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,422. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.