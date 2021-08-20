Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,649,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

