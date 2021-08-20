Sadoff Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. 1,751,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,616. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

