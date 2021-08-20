Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.59. 908,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

