Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

