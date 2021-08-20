Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,873 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 3.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $58,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 126,622 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 180,604 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $144.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

