Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $539,789.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $539,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,118. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.52.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Safehold by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

