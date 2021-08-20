salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,827,701.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.
CRM opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
