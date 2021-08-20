SALT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,509.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $20,509.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

