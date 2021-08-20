San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $126.43. 155,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $224.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

