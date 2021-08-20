San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.92. 96,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,541. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

