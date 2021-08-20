San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.32. 2,045,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,945,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

