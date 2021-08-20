San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 46 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PayPal by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 359,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.39. 245,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $320.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

