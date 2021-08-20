San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 890 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 344,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $355.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

