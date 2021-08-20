San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $234.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 208.65% and a net margin of 87.98%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

