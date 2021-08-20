San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 85,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 107,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

