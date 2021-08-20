Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 256.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $444,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

