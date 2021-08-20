Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,384.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,384 ($18.08) and last traded at GBX 1,375 ($17.96), with a volume of 287971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367 ($17.86).

Several analysts have recently commented on SVS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of Savills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

