Schibsted ASA’s (SBSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$52.50 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28.

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.