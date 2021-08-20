Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.40

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 64240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.