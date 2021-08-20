Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) traded up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.27. 395,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.