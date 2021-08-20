Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in SEA by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,404 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of SE opened at $321.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.04. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.