SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 952,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAC. Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SeaChange International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,645. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

