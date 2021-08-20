Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 777 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.23. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

