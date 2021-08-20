Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Azul S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azul in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of AZUL opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 85.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

