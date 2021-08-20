Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,900. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.