Security Asset Management Has $6.38 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security Asset Management cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $297.47. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

