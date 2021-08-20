SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach Purchases 50,000 Shares

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of SNES stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. SenesTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter worth $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

