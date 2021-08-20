Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $1.11 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

