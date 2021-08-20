SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

