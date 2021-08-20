SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Up 43.3%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price rose 43.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 161,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,606,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SGOCO Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.