Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

SHEN opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

