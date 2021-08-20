ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,237,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

