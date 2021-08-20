Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $15.21 on Friday, hitting $1,450.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,489.60. The firm has a market cap of $180.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.