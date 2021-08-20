Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expands By 14.9%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 283,618 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

