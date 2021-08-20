Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expands By 23.6%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALOT opened at $15.25 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

