Short Interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Decreases By 14.2%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -124.34 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

