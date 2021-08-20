Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Declines By 24.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.7 days.

Britvic stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32.

Get Britvic alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.