Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Decreases By 16.8%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 838,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $259.65. 96,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,687. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

