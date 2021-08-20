Short Interest in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Declines By 26.1%

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

CMPI stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

