Short Interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Rises By 23.0%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CORE stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,097,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,517,000. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,704,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,351,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

