Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Rises By 17.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $139.11. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.31.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 259.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.